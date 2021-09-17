China's Fujian Delta outbreak, numbers higher today - control measures stepped up
I posted earlier in the week on the outbreak in the province:
The issue with these outbreaks is the restrictions imposed to contain the spread and the impact on China's economy - only this week we were reminded by officials that disappointments in economic data can be laid at the feet of outbreaks (and weather vents also). From China's National Bureau of Statistics, a spokesman:
- China recorded the largest single-day leap in its rapidly growing Covid-19 outbreak on Thursday, with 61 new symptomatic cases - including one in a previously unaffected city - in the southeastern province of Fujian, as authorities stepped up control measures ahead of two major holidays.
- Local authorities have further clamped down on residents' movements ahead of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival which starts on Sunday and is typically a time for family gatherings and travel. It is closely followed by the week-long National Day holiday which starts on October 1.