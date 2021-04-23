China's FX regulator says yuan assets displaying safe haven characteristics

Comments from a spokesperson from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)

says China's economic fundamentals will support foreign investors to keep boosting bond holdings in the country

Chinese bond yields offer good returns to foreign investors

Yuan-denominated assets are showing safe haven characteristics

These are pretty straightforward comments and fit inline with the rising yuan we have seen in recent weeks, snd indeed since May of 2020.





More specifically on FX (the yuan) says the exhcnage rate is stable 'overall', only small two-way moves.





You can be the judge of that - result will vary depending on the time frame you like to look at ... since May of last year yuan has shown significant strength:











