China's FX regulator: Yuan FX is driven by actual demand, hedging needs.

State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
- Yuan FX is driven by actual demand, hedging needs
- one-way expectation on yuan's move visit seen yet
- China small further easing cross-border investment limit
- China SAFE to better beat domestic investors need to invest globally
- SAFE to continue pushing opening up bond market
- SAFE to consider economic, market condition in opening up markets
- China's foreign debt continue to rise in stable way
- Overseas investors may boost China bonds amid rate spread