China's FX regulator: Yuan FX is driven by actual demand, hedging needs.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)

  • Yuan FX is driven by actual demand, hedging needs
  • one-way expectation on yuan's move visit seen yet
  • China small further easing cross-border investment limit
  • China SAFE to better beat domestic investors need to invest globally
  • SAFE to continue pushing opening up bond market
  • SAFE to consider economic, market condition in opening up markets
  • China's foreign debt continue to rise in stable way
  • Overseas investors may boost China bonds amid rate spread

