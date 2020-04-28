China's Global Times editor says Trump has committed crime, has superb lying skills

Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times Hu Xijin is known for his forthright opinions.

His latest tweet directed as US President Trump::

Stop putting on a show. It is you and your team that should be held accountable for the huge losses of the US. Don't you know that you have acted incompetently and have committed the crime of dereliction of duty? The US political system has brought up your superb skills of lying.







This comes in response to Trump saying there are many ways to hold China accountable for COVID-19.





No love lost.















