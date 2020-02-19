China's Global Times: Impact of coronavirus still spreading inhibiting trade

More bad news from China

The China's Global Times is reporting that the:
  • Impact from the coronavirus is still spreading, inhibiting trade between China and neighboring countries including Japan, South Korea.

