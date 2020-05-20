China's Global Times is confused, thinks a kangaroo is a dog

China's Global Times is cranking the pressure on Australia but seems to have a problem with discerning animals.

"By following the steps of some US hawks who harshly attack China over coronavirus, 'it seems that Australia, this giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the US, will hit a deadlock with China on trade disputes in sectors like coal and beef. Hopefully, the US will compensate it!' one netizen said in a Weibo post on Tuesday."

China is unhappy with Australia for leading calls for an enquiry into the origin and spread of the coronavirus.





