China's Global Times on that oral vaccine to protect against coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Developed at China's Tianjin University, an an oral vaccine to protect against COVID19. 

GT says:
  • Huang Jinhai, the professor who led the project, has taken four doses without any side effects. 
  • The team is now looking for partners to promote clinical trials.
Hope so. We'll see. 



