China's Global Times on the economic disruptions from coronavirus

Day 12 of the lockdown of Wuhan, GT with some of the impacts on the economy:

  • Wuhan a major manufacturing hub in Central China's Hubei Province
  • for semiconductor, panel and auto sectors
  • In the short term, a delay in product delivery, coupled with logistics issues brought about by the lockdown of Wuhan, could cut supplies for smartphone and computer makers in urgent need of chips and displays to assemble electronic devices.
  • spillover effect may also weigh on the global supply chain
  • "Thus far, the impact is limited because we have stockpiles of chips to sustain shipments for another two months. But we're concerned about the restricted transportation network, which may pose hurdles [for on-time delivery]" a manager surnamed Duan at Wuhan-based Mengxin Technology Co told the Global Times

There is plenty more here at the link

Via Reuters comments from a microelectronics frim:
  • Wuhan unit faces short-term strains on delivery, labour and supply of some raw materials
  • impact of coronavirus outbreak on the firm's production centres in other regions is relatively small





