China's Global Times refers to US insurrection as 'karma'

The Global Times is the gutter-press tabloid version of state media in China.

Sort of Rupert Murdoch with Chinese characteristics I guess.





They have not pulled punches today:

"chaos in the US" as revenge for what US politicians said on similar scenarios when rioters stormed HK LegCo in 2019.

After inciting troubles around the world, US finally tasted "karma" of double standards.

On the bright side at least the GT is not kicking Australia today.



