China's Global Times refers to US insurrection as 'karma'
The Global Times is the gutter-press tabloid version of state media in China.
Sort of Rupert Murdoch with Chinese characteristics I guess.
They have not pulled punches today:
- "chaos in the US" as revenge for what US politicians said on similar scenarios when rioters stormed HK LegCo in 2019.
- After inciting troubles around the world, US finally tasted "karma" of double standards.
On the bright side at least the GT is not kicking Australia today.