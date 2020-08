An opinion piece in state news organ Global Times

What is deeply worrying is the unpredictability, volatility and desperation of Trump. Driven by his fear of losing the presidential election in November, Trump sees nothing is off the table as far as he is concerned. Anything is possible.



Over the weekend Pompeo spoke of further action against Chinese firms:

US to widen action against Chinese tech groups beyond TikTok

