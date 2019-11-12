China's Global Times on trade talks with the US - says there "isn't a quick fix for this prolonged conflict"

A piece in the Global times, an interview with Hans-Paul Bürkner, chairman of Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

The headline to this post is an editorial opinion from the GT editor, but it fits with the theme of the interview.

The situation between China and the US involves more conflict than the world has seen before, but eventually we'll resolve it because this is the best way for both.

There will be a trade deal. There will be one deal after another, and one issue after another will be resolved but it can take a lot of time.













