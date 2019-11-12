China's Global Times on trade talks with the US - says there "isn't a quick fix for this prolonged conflict"
A piece in the Global times, an interview with Hans-Paul Bürkner, chairman of Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
The headline to this post is an editorial opinion from the GT editor, but it fits with the theme of the interview.
- The situation between China and the US involves more conflict than the world has seen before, but eventually we'll resolve it because this is the best way for both.
- There will be a trade deal. There will be one deal after another, and one issue after another will be resolved but it can take a lot of time.