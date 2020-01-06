China's Global Times says "US debt problem almost out of control"
The GT likes to make political points, and US debt is fair game. But, maybe they have a point ...
- America's debt burden is the real red flag that can no longer be ignored.
- In 2019, global corporate defaults … Of the defaulting issuers, 77 are based in the US, accounting for 66 percent.
- US … federal government's outstanding public debt surpassed $23 trillion for the first time in history
- If you add in state and local debt, corporate debt, home mortgages, credit cards, student loans and other debt, then the total US debt is about 330 percent of GDP,
