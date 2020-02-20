China's Global Times sees Apple sales down 40-50%

Coronavirus could lead to a 40% to 50% decline in Apple sales in China

China Global Times is out with a tweet saying that they expect sharply lower sales in China for Apple iPhones.















Earlier P&G warned that China disclose that supply and demand challenges as emerged as a result of the coronavirus.







ForexLive In other coronavirus news, the World Health Organization says that expects results in 3 weeks on two of therapeutics for coronavirus infections.

That is not all that surprising. Apple warned a few days ago that revenues would be sharply lower as a result of the coronavirus. People are just not on the streets in China. Apple shares are currently down $0.21 or -0.07% at $323.41.