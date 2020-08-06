China's Global Times says the US is becoming the biggest uncertainty in future global economic growth

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An opinion piece in the state-owned tabloid

Some of the remarks in the piece:
  • The US has rolled out a series of policies to monetize financial deficit …  which has aggravated financial risks in the country, and cast a shadow over further investments.
  • US' failure to handle the coronavirus may even prolong the pandemic
  • skyrocketing unemployment has resulted in sliding consumption which in turn is causing a decline in exports from its trade partners
  • huge debt and expanding stock market bubbles have damaged the confidence of global investors
GT is a barometer of official thinking in China re the US, relations between the two contries are on a downward path.

Global Times editor Hi Xijin:
