China's Global Times says the US is becoming the biggest uncertainty in future global economic growth
An opinion piece in the state-owned tabloid
Some of the remarks in the piece:
- The US has rolled out a series of policies to monetize financial deficit … which has aggravated financial risks in the country, and cast a shadow over further investments.
- US' failure to handle the coronavirus may even prolong the pandemic
- skyrocketing unemployment has resulted in sliding consumption which in turn is causing a decline in exports from its trade partners
- huge debt and expanding stock market bubbles have damaged the confidence of global investors
GT is a barometer of official thinking in China re the US, relations between the two contries are on a downward path.
Global Times editor Hi Xijin: