China's Global Times urges the downward spiral of China-Australia relations needs to be stopped

An opinion piece in the forthright Global Times out of China, titled: Oz needs to get over anti-China hangover

It outlines the srong ties between the two countires countries but goes on to say that since 2017 there has been deterioration in relations.

The current bilateral relationship is indeed at its "lowest ebb"

And advises that get an improvement:

the ball is now in Australia's court. It is hoped Morrison and his administration would likewise work proactively and constructively toward an improved bilateral relationship, which would benefit Australia, China and the larger region

(Scott Morrison is Australia's PM)





"Pull my finger!"

"Pull my finger!"







