China's Global Times: US/China should not rush a phase one deal

The phase 1 deal is expected to be signed on January 15 (or that is what the White House has been saying)

The China Global Times is reporting that the timing of the signing of the phase 1 deal is not important but that the actual content of the deal and its implementation are.





The White House has been reporting that the deal would be signed on 15 January. The South China morning Post reported on Sunday that a Chinese delegation will travel to Washington on January 13 to sign the deal.

The White House has been reporting that the deal would be signed on 15 January. The South China morning Post reported on Sunday that a Chinese delegation will travel to Washington on January 13 to sign the deal.



