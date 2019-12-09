China's Global Times warns of downtrend in US-China trade - difficult to reverse
The Global Times is forthright with its views, a good window into China sentiment
Latest piece:
- It has been 18 months since the US began imposing 25 percent tariffs on the first tranche of Chinese goods, and bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies is still sliding.
- Even with a "phase one" trade deal, the downtrend in bilateral trade will be difficult to reverse.
- Meanwhile, China's total trade actually expanded 2.4 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months, indicating that trade with the US is not irreplaceable for China.
Bolding mine.
More here, but the gist of it: