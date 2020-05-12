China's health authority: Resurgence of virus clusters means now is not the time to relax measures

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China's health authority on the recent developments

Virus
  • While prevention and control measures have normalised, that does not mean they should be eased yet
The remark relates to the resurgence of local clusters of the coronavirus in recent days, which is prompting Wuhan - having lifted lockdown measures a month ago - to conduct a city-wide testing involving millions over a 10-day period.
See here for global coronavirus case data

