China's Hikvision not happy with US blacklisting announcement
News on the trade restriction news out of the US is here from earlier:
- U.S. Commerce department to place China's Hikvision on blacklist
- More on the news that US Commerce Dept to add 28 Chinese firms to trade blacklist
Hikvision statements along the lines of:
- resolutely opposes decision
- decision ahs no basis in fact
Of course, gonna have to watch out if this complicates trade talks. Its difficult to think it won't.
Adding.
- Firms placed on the list like Hikvision, Sensetime and Megvii don't have an in-house chip design capabilities (like, for example, Huaweii does). They are all reliant on Intel and Nvidia ecosystems. And its near impossible to duplicate.