China's Hubei province coronavirus infection update: 411 new cases on Feb 20, 115 new deaths

Hubei's capital is Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

The national guidelines for classification were changed yesterday, this figure based on the new method 

Death toll in the province now totals 2144. Cases now total 62442 in the province. 

We will get a whole of China update later  

