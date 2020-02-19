China's Hubei province coronavirus infection update: 349 new cases on Feb 19, 108 deaths

Hubei's capital is Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

The national guidelines for classification were changed, this figure based on the new method 

For end February 19:
  • 349 new cases of the infection
  • 108 deaths added to the toll (total now 2029)
We will get a whole of China update later  

