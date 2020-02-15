China's Hubei province has reported 2,420 new coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hubei's local health commission - new coronavirus cases reported from the province. As of end Feb 14.

  • 2,420 new cases
  • 139 deaths added to the toll for the province
Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic, capital of Hubei province.

Today's numbers again use the new diagnostics.

National numbers to follow.

 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose