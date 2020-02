China's Hubei province has reported 4,823 new coronavirus cases

Local health commission - new coronavirus cases reported from the province. As of end Feb 13.

4,823 new cases



116 deaths added to the toll

number of people in serious and critical condition 9,638, from 7,084 yesterday



Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic, capital of Hubei province.







Today's numbers again use the new diagnostics, introduced with yesterday's results (the +14K new cases reported as of end Feb 12) .

Around the globe, total 65,236 cases, 1,487 deaths





Wuhan is in central-east China