China's Hubei province has reported another 840 new confirmed coronavirus cases

And another 25 deaths. China's CCTV with the info. 

Getting the ball rolling on the coronavirus news out of China for Wednesday 29 January 2020 

News out of Hubei, where Wuhan has been the epicentre of the outbreak. 
  • new 840 cases as of end January 28
Down from more than 1400 new cases the day before.

Death toll in total is now 131 (that'll likely be higher as further reports come in today).
 
