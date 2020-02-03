China's Hubei province now has 414 deaths from coronavirus, and 2,345 new cases

Wuhan is the centre of the outbreak, the capital of Hubei province.

Data via state media:
  • 64 coronavirus deaths as of end February 3
  • 2,345 new cases reported on the day
Total deaths from the outbreak across China now is 425 (at least).

