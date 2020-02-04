China's Hubei province now has 479 deaths from coronavirus, and 3,156 new cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak, the capital of Hubei province.

  • Updated numbers for end February 4
  • Via Xinhua
