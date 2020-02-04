China's Hubei province now has 479 deaths from coronavirus, and 3,156 new cases

Trade with Top Brokers
Ahead of markets in China opening for Wednesday - support measures so far and here is what is still to come
Capital Economics on the RBA - their outlook is too optimistic, will have to cut rates twice again this year
SNP Jordan: Switzerland is not a currency manipulator. Coronavirus plays role in Franc rise
BOJ's Kuroda says that won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary
Australian dollar pops on the RBA announcement, AUD/USD above 0.67