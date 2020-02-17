China's Hubei province reports 1,807 new cases of coronavirus infection

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hubei's capital is Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

  • Hubei reports total cases now at 59,989
  • and 93 died yesterday
Figures as of end Feb 17.

Hubei's capital is Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose