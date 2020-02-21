China's Hubei province revises February 19 new cases to 775 from 349 previously
A pretty significant increase in what was previously reported
More coronavirus news:
- WHO Tedros says deaths reported in a ran are very concerning
- Asked whether the world is at a tipping point in coronavirus after cases in Iran and Lebanon, Tedros response "The window of opportunity is narrowing so we need to act quickly before it closes completely"