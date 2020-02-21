China's Hubei province revises February 19 new cases to 775 from 349 previously

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

A pretty significant increase in what was previously reported

More coronavirus news:
  • China's Hubei province epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, says it revises February 19 new cases to 775 from 349 previously
  • WHO Tedros says deaths reported in a ran are very concerning
  • Asked whether the world is at a tipping point in coronavirus after cases in Iran and Lebanon, Tedros response "The window of opportunity is narrowing so we need to act quickly before it closes completely"

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose