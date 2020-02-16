China's Hubei province updated coronavirus count, total 58,182 cases

Hubei's capital city is Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

Health commission in the province update totals as of end Feb 16:
  • 58,185 cases
  • 1,696 dead
Total for China will be updated later.

