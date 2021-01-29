China's interbank overnight repo rate hits 10%

WSB in that market too? I'm kidding.

Huge surge in borrowing costs in China in response to higher liquidity.





Yesterday we had report the PBOC would be easing the squeeze on approach to the Lunar New Year holiday, and we had the same info out of China again today:

Its looking like it'll be a long wait until the holidays (commence February 11)





offshore yuan overnight HIBOR is 7.07983% for its highest since June 2 2017

IN HK, the HKD overnight rate (HIBOR) is at its highest since October 30 (0.23-odd%)