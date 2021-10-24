China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is likely to spread further

A spokesman at China's National Health Commission spoke with media on Sunday, saying that the most recent coronavirus outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further.

Over 100 cases have been confirmed over the last week across 11 provincial areas

cross-provincial tours to and from regions deemed of higher virus risk have been suspended

Beijing is to impose travel restrictions to the city by people who have been to counties with at least one infection





The mid-year outbreak in China saw strict measures reimposed including impacts on ports and other business. China is making vaccine progress, around 75 are said to have received complete vaccination with Sinovac and Sinopharm.







