China's March month exports +16.8% m/m and imports +35.2% m/m

Via a spokesman for China's Customs Bureau

says the high comparison base will bring challenges to trade growth in Q2 of this year

USD denominated exports +30.6% y/y in March

imports +38.1% y/y

expected and priors for these can be found here at this link (long story short, exports miss, imports beat)

Yuan denominated exports +20.7% y/y

imports +20.7% y/y

There is a discrepancy between the headline and the post figures .... go with the figures, in the post, rather than the headline which came out a little earlier and seems the newswires may have got the figures muddled.

That big jump in imports is likely an indication of improving domestic demand, which has been a little MIA during the recovery.