China's March month exports +16.8% m/m and imports +35.2% m/m

Via a spokesman for China's Customs Bureau

  • says the high comparison base will bring challenges to trade growth in Q2 of this year 
USD denominated exports +30.6% y/y in March
Yuan denominated exports +20.7% y/y
  • imports +20.7% y/y 
There is a discrepancy between the headline and the post figures .... go with the figures, in the post, rather than the headline which came out a little earlier and seems the newswires may have got the figures muddled. 
That big jump in imports is likely an indication of improving domestic demand, which has been a little MIA during the recovery. 

