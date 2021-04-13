China's March month exports +16.8% m/m and imports +35.2% m/m
Via a spokesman for China's Customs Bureau
- says the high comparison base will bring challenges to trade growth in Q2 of this year
USD denominated exports +30.6% y/y in March
- imports +38.1% y/y
- expected and priors for these can be found here at this link (long story short, exports miss, imports beat)
Yuan denominated exports +20.7% y/y
- imports +20.7% y/y
There is a discrepancy between the headline and the post figures .... go with the figures, in the post, rather than the headline which came out a little earlier and seems the newswires may have got the figures muddled.
--
That big jump in imports is likely an indication of improving domestic demand, which has been a little MIA during the recovery.