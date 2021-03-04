China's National People's Congress (NPC) opens on Friday - what to watch on the economy and policy

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opened Thursday, the NPC is tomorrow.

The NPC will include reviewing plans for China's development in the next five to 15 years

i.e. the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

There is plenty on the agenda, but for the economy and policy:

Major development targets listed in the 14th Five-Year Plan will include economic growth (though no specific GDP target is expected), newly created jobs in urban areas, major projects,

China's "dual circulation" development paradigm, in which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay, is expected to be another topic



