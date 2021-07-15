China's NBS warns the country still faces external uncertainty, unbalanced recovery
China's National Bureau of Statistics with remarks following the release of Q2 GDP and June activity data.
- Says economy continued to recover
- has improved during the first half of the year
- still facing external uncertainties
- economic recovery is not yet balanced
Background to these are that exports are at risk from =ongoing uncertainty around the globe on the pandemic, case numbers rising rapidly in Asia and LatAm for instance.
On the 'unbalanced' - ie reliant on exports while domestic demand is still recovering.