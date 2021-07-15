China's NBS warns the country still faces external uncertainty, unbalanced recovery

China's National Bureau of Statistics with remarks following the release of Q2 GDP and June activity data.

Says economy continued to recover

has improved during the first half of the year

still facing external uncertainties

economic recovery is not yet balanced

Background to these are that exports are at risk from =ongoing uncertainty around the globe on the pandemic, case numbers rising rapidly in Asia and LatAm for instance.





On the 'unbalanced' - ie reliant on exports while domestic demand is still recovering.















