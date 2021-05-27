China's state planner asks state-owned oil companies to report on their use of imported crude
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC)
- companies to report on their use of imported crude oil over the past few years
- NDRC focus on resales and tolling schemes
- The urgent notice issued to Sinopec Group, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Sinochem Group, ChemChina, and China North Industries Group
Info via Reuters, citing unnamed sources.
--
Hard to not see this as part of China's current examination of commodity price surges.