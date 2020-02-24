China's NDRC reportedly says that resumption of work, production is accelerating
CNBC reports on the ground in BeijingA tweet by reporter, Eunice Yoon, with some information from China's economic planner i.e. National Development and Reform Commission:
#China econ planner NDRC says resumption of work/production is "accelerating", notes @chengevelyn. Zhejiang +90%. Jiangsu, Shandong, Fujian, Liaoning, Guangdong, Jiangxi +70%. Some industries: Iron/steel 67.4%. Nonferrous metals 86.3%. Food processing 70% Coal mine output 76%.
The good news is that China appears to be returning back to normal - at least from the surface. But I would not doubt that domestic demand remains weak amid the lack of consumption activity as the virus situation continues to brew in the country.
In any case, I reckon strict protocols are still needed to be observed as this isn't the time to be complacent. A secondary outbreak or resurgence will pretty much cause China to be shut off from the world - more so than it already is now.