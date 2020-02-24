China's NDRC reportedly says that resumption of work, production is accelerating

CNBC reports on the ground in Beijing





#China econ planner NDRC says resumption of work/production is "accelerating", notes @chengevelyn. Zhejiang +90%. Jiangsu, Shandong, Fujian, Liaoning, Guangdong, Jiangxi +70%. Some industries: Iron/steel 67.4%. Nonferrous metals 86.3%. Food processing 70% Coal mine output 76%.

The good news is that China appears to be returning back to normal - at least from the surface. But I would not doubt that domestic demand remains weak amid the lack of consumption activity as the virus situation continues to brew in the country.





In any case, I reckon strict protocols are still needed to be observed as this isn't the time to be complacent. A secondary outbreak or resurgence will pretty much cause China to be shut off from the world - more so than it already is now.





A tweet by reporter, Eunice Yoon, with some information from China's economic planner i.e. National Development and Reform Commission: