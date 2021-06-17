China's NDRC says has preliminary success curbing price surges in commodity prices

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.

  • says has preliminary success curbing price surges in commodity prices
  • it will work with other departments to release state reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc at an appropriate time to boost market supply, lower firms' cost pressures and guide prices to a return to normal ranges
  • will step up supervision on spot and futures markets and safeguard normal market order
AUD can tend to soften a little on news of China actions to curb commodity prices. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose