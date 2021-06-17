China's NDRC says has preliminary success curbing price surges in commodity prices
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.
- says has preliminary success curbing price surges in commodity prices
- it will work with other departments to release state reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc at an appropriate time to boost market supply, lower firms' cost pressures and guide prices to a return to normal ranges
- will step up supervision on spot and futures markets and safeguard normal market order
AUD can tend to soften a little on news of China actions to curb commodity prices.