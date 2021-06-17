China's NDRC says has preliminary success curbing price surges in commodity prices

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.

says has preliminary success curbing price surges in commodity prices

it will work with other departments to release state reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc at an appropriate time to boost market supply, lower firms' cost pressures and guide prices to a return to normal ranges

will step up supervision on spot and futures markets and safeguard normal market order

AUD can tend to soften a little on news of China actions to curb commodity prices.