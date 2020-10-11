China's new law to ban exports of some goods on national security grounds

This sounds familiar? Taking a leaf out of the US' book on Huawei and other Chinese firms.

Japanese press (Nikkei) reports on moves from China to implement a new law that would ban Chinese suppliers from dealing with specific foreign companies on national security grounds.

the bill uses the same national security arguments that the Trump administration has adopted to, in effect, ban exports to Huawei of semiconductors built using American technology

China could ban exports of strategic materials and advanced technology to specific companies on its equivalent of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List

list of materials could include rare-earth elements



Apart from the details of the law, the big pic is one of strains between China and the US (and allies) steadily ratcheting higher.

---

China's Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of this legislation in June 2017

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will deliberate on the legislation in a session starting Tuesday

the law could be enacted as early as 2021











