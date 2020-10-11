China's new law to ban exports of some goods on national security grounds
This sounds familiar? Taking a leaf out of the US' book on Huawei and other Chinese firms.
Japanese press (Nikkei) reports on moves from China to implement a new law that would ban Chinese suppliers from dealing with specific foreign companies on national security grounds.
- the bill uses the same national security arguments that the Trump administration has adopted to, in effect, ban exports to Huawei of semiconductors built using American technology
- China could ban exports of strategic materials and advanced technology to specific companies on its equivalent of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List
- list of materials could include rare-earth elements
Apart from the details of the law, the big pic is one of strains between China and the US (and allies) steadily ratcheting higher.
---
- China's Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of this legislation in June 2017
- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will deliberate on the legislation in a session starting Tuesday
- the law could be enacted as early as 2021