China's new visa restrictions targeting US media

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China has introduced new visa restrictions on foreign journalists working for US news organizations in the country

CNN report:
  • In the past week, during the routine renewal of their press credentials - which are normally valid for a year - several journalists were handed a letter that said their applications were being processed, instead of a new press card. 
  • Since their Chinese visas are tied to their press cards, these journalists were issued a new visa valid for only about two months, much shorter than the usual one year.
  • Chinese authorities have made clear that the temporary press credentials - and the visas linked to them - can be revoked anytime
All part of the escalating US-China tensions - link to CNN is here for more. 




