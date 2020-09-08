China's new visa restrictions targeting US media
China has introduced new visa restrictions on foreign journalists working for US news organizations in the country
CNN report:
- In the past week, during the routine renewal of their press credentials - which are normally valid for a year - several journalists were handed a letter that said their applications were being processed, instead of a new press card.
- Since their Chinese visas are tied to their press cards, these journalists were issued a new visa valid for only about two months, much shorter than the usual one year.
- Chinese authorities have made clear that the temporary press credentials - and the visas linked to them - can be revoked anytime
All part of the escalating US-China tensions - link to CNN is here for more.