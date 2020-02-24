China's NHC and WHO share some findings on the new coronavirus outbreak in China

A team of 25 experts were called in to discuss on the matter





The virus is believed to have not significantly mutated

104 strains from different places were studied and 99.9% were similar in origin

Average age of infected patients is 51 years old

80% of infected patients range from 30 to 65 years old

Around 3,000 medical workers have been infected by the virus - mostly in Wuhan

On the severity of cases, ~80% are mild, 13.8% severe, 6.1% critical

Death rate is 3% to 4% nationally, outside of Wuhan it is around 0.7%

Average recovery time is 2 weeks for mild cases, 3-6 weeks for severe cases

Meanwhile, WHO's Bruce Aylward says that the 80% decline in cases in mainland China is real and that there is a lot of compelling field data to support the figures.





The findings above do help to put a lot of things into perspective with regards to the virus outbreak, but a startling remark is that the experts still could not be sure of asymptomatic transmission of the virus in most cases.





If this keeps up with the proposition that humans can "live" with the fact that this isn't nearly as bad as the flu, will we as humanity just come to accept this virus as a new normal disease that one may get from day-to-day activities (that is if you can trust the numbers above)?



