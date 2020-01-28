China's NHC says confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,515

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday January 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 23 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 22 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOJ's Kuroda: Will continue with easing to achieve inflation target
Still to come - Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to appear in parliament from 0840GMT
Coronavirus fears unlikely to turn the Fed into doves
ECB's Mersch: Asset prices are currently at very elevated levels
BOE: Bank of England could lower rates next week