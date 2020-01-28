China's NHC says confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,515

This is the third different number today!

The most recent one was a lower number via People's Daily:
China's National Health Commission now gives official figure as 4,515 cases and 106 deaths. China reported 1,771 new cases.

Here is the progression:
  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 4,515
Some of the worst hit provinces (People's Daily and CCTV sources so far today) :
  • Hubei 1,291
  • Zhejiang 45
  • Hunan 43
  • Guangdong 42
  • Shanghai 13



