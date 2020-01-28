China's NHC says confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,515

This is the third different number today!

The most recent one was a lower number via People's Daily:

Coronavirus confirmed cases at 4,193 China's National Health Commission now gives official figure as 4,515 cases and 106 deaths. China reported 1,771 new cases. China's National Health Commission now gives official figure as 4,515 cases and 106 deaths. China reported 1,771 new cases.







Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 4,515



Here is the progression:





Some of the worst hit provinces (People's Daily and CCTV sources so far today) :

Hubei 1,291



Zhejiang 45



Hunan 43



Guangdong 42



Shanghai 13













