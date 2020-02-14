China's NHC: When asymptomatic cases show symptoms, then we will report them as confirmed cases

Comments by NHC vice minister, Zeng Yixin

Says that number of infected medical staff is increasing

Just be reminded that asymptomatic cases fall under "positive tests" and this is not being reported by any of the official medium/daily updates provided by China for now.





However, the protocol is still for patients who are asymptomatic to still be quarantined but until they start showing symptoms, they will not be regarded as a confirmed case yet.



