China's overnight repo rate has slipped from its huge surge on Friday, 2.55% (from 10%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Meanwhile the yuan is moving a little lower on the session also. HigherUSD/CNH shows a weakening offshore yuan:
