China's parliament opens on May 21 (no balloons allowed)
- Beijing has banned the flying of all aerial vehicles and balloons for entertainment, advertisement or other purposes within its administrative area from May 20-28.
Due to the annual parliament set to open on May 21.
- annual meeting of China's top lawmakers and political advisers
- nicknamed the "Two Sessions"
- The Two Sessions include the plenary sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a body that advises the government on a range of issues.