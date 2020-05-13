China's parliament opens on May 21 (no balloons allowed)

Here's a little snippet:

  • Beijing has banned the flying of all aerial vehicles and balloons for entertainment, advertisement or other purposes within its administrative area from May 20-28.
Due to the annual parliament set to open on May 21.
  • annual meeting of China's top lawmakers and political advisers 
  • nicknamed the "Two Sessions"
  • The Two Sessions include the plenary sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a body that advises the government on a range of issues. 
