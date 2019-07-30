China's Politburo: Economic operations remained within a reasonable range in 1H 2019
Comments by China's Politburo after their work meeting earlier today
- Economy faces increasing downwards pressure
- Will take measures to expand domestic demand
- To stabilise investment in the manufacturing sector
- Reaffirms efforts to stabilise employment, investment and foreign trade
- To make fiscal policy more effective
- Says won't resort to using property/real estate as short-term stimulus measure
- To boost consumption with more reform-linked measures
They hardly will go into the details of what measures they will be taking on this early after the meeting but this just reaffirms that Chinese authorities are still looking to step up efforts to bolster the economy amid the global slowdown.
Domestic demand has been a key source of concern, not just domestically but internationally, so let's see what measures that China has in mind to improve the current situation.