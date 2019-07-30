China's Politburo: Economic operations remained within a reasonable range in 1H 2019

Comments by China's Politburo after their work meeting earlier today





Economy faces increasing downwards pressure

Will take measures to expand domestic demand

To stabilise investment in the manufacturing sector

Reaffirms efforts to stabilise employment, investment and foreign trade

To make fiscal policy more effective

Says won't resort to using property/real estate as short-term stimulus measure

To boost consumption with more reform-linked measures

They hardly will go into the details of what measures they will be taking on this early after the meeting but this just reaffirms that Chinese authorities are still looking to step up efforts to bolster the economy amid the global slowdown.





Domestic demand has been a key source of concern, not just domestically but internationally, so let's see what measures that China has in mind to improve the current situation.



