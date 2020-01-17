Chinese premier Li Keqiang: China has confidence, ability to cope with risks, challenges

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some reassuring words after the GDP data seen earlier today

China
  • China will continue to cut taxes on a large scale in 2020
  • To keep economic operation within a reasonable range
  • China will continue to open up in education, technology and other sectors
ForexLive
More or less the usual stuff but it's largely meant to keep the calm after China GDP data reflected the slowest growth pace in the country in 29 years. Still, at ~6% any major other major economic nation would kill for such a growth rate.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose