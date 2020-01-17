Chinese premier Li Keqiang: China has confidence, ability to cope with risks, challenges

Some reassuring words after the GDP data seen earlier today





China will continue to cut taxes on a large scale in 2020

To keep economic operation within a reasonable range

China will continue to open up in education, technology and other sectors

More or less the usual stuff but it's largely meant to keep the calm after China GDP data reflected the slowest growth pace in the country in 29 years. Still, at ~6% any major other major economic nation would kill for such a growth rate.



