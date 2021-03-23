China's Premier Li Keqiang says again economic growth this year could exceed a target of above 6%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Premier Li Keqiang was speaking on Monday - info comes via Bloomberg citing a State Council statement.

Chinese officials have already spoken of the 'above 6%' target, this is a reiteration.

  • "We need to seek a balance between growth, income, and employment, and we cannot pursue economic growth based on high energy consumption and heavy pollution" 
  • China needs growth in employment and income
  •  will have to work more on boosting domestic demand and consumption






