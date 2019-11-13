ICYMI - China's Premier Li Keqiang highlights need for more support for the real economy
Li Keqiang met with provincial leaders and other officials.
ICYMI, Justin had the report yesterday:
There is a follow up piece in Asia Times with a little more if you car to check it out.
- Premier Li Keqiang warns of 'mounting downward pressure' as overseas risks become 'even more challenging'
"The trade conflict with the US remains [the] wild card," Tommy Wu, a senior economist at Oxford Analytics, said. "Elevated US-China tension will continue to weigh on the external outlook, despite the delay of additional US tariff imposition on a range of consumer goods.