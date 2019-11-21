China's Premier Li Keqiang - will keep stable macro policies

China's premier Li 

  • says Chinese economy has maintained stable performance this year
  • says we are confident we will achieve the main social and economic targets this year
  • China will keep its macro policies stable
  • we will continue to follow a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy
Nothing on relations with the US, so far at least

And, more
  • we need to use all possible means to lower real interest rates
  • our monetary policy needs to better suited to the real economy
  • we need to make the best use of counter
  • China will continue to follow an employment first policy
  • will take a targeted approach to ensure that all methods, including monetary policy, can better boost real economy
  • China will keep to its reform agenda
  • foreign and domestic companies will be treated as equals regardless of ownership structure
  • we will further open up market and provide consumers with more options to energize consumption
  • China will open wider regardless of shifting dynamics in external environment

Headlines via Reuters 
