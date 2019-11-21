China's Premier Li Keqiang - will keep stable macro policies
China's premier Li
- says Chinese economy has maintained stable performance this year
- says we are confident we will achieve the main social and economic targets this year
- China will keep its macro policies stable
- we will continue to follow a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy
Nothing on relations with the US, so far at least
- we need to use all possible means to lower real interest rates
- our monetary policy needs to better suited to the real economy
- we need to make the best use of counter
- China will continue to follow an employment first policy
- will take a targeted approach to ensure that all methods, including monetary policy, can better boost real economy
- China will keep to its reform agenda
- foreign and domestic companies will be treated as equals regardless of ownership structure
- we will further open up market and provide consumers with more options to energize consumption
- China will open wider regardless of shifting dynamics in external environment
Headlines via Reuters