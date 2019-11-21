China's Premier Li Keqiang - will keep stable macro policies

China's premier Li

says Chinese economy has maintained stable performance this year



says we are confident we will achieve the main social and economic targets this year

China will keep its macro policies stable

we will continue to follow a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy



Nothing on relations with the US, so far at least





And, more

we need to use all possible means to lower real interest rates

our monetary policy needs to better suited to the real economy

we need to make the best use of counter

China will continue to follow an employment first policy

will take a targeted approach to ensure that all methods, including monetary policy, can better boost real economy

China will keep to its reform agenda

foreign and domestic companies will be treated as equals regardless of ownership structure

we will further open up market and provide consumers with more options to energize consumption

China will open wider regardless of shifting dynamics in external environment



