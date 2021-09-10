China's President Xi and US President Biden spoke on a phone call

White House 'readout' of the call to come - first call between the two since February.

Before I post the summary, its a disgrace these two have not been in contact since then.





Headlines via Reuters, comments from a senior US administration official says Biden-Xi call a test of whether direct leader-level engagement can move relations forward

says lower-level talks with China have not been fruitful

Biden call with Xi not intended to discuss "costs" for Beijing's lack of cooperation

Biden knows history will judge him and Xi by how they manage US-China competition and he takes this seriously

says US will not trade away progress on transnational issues with china for something that's not in interests of American people

US not seeking specific outcomes or agreements from Biden-Xi call, but broad, strategic discussion about how to manage the competition

Biden and Xi had "a broad, strategic discussion"

"discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge"

Biden "underscored the United States' enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific"



"discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict"







