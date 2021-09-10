China's President Xi and US President Biden spoke on a phone call
White House 'readout' of the call to come - first call between the two since February.
Before I post the summary, its a disgrace these two have not been in contact since then.
Headlines via Reuters, comments from a senior US administration official
- says Biden-Xi call a test of whether direct leader-level engagement can move relations forward
- says lower-level talks with China have not been fruitful
- Biden call with Xi not intended to discuss "costs" for Beijing's lack of cooperation
- Biden knows history will judge him and Xi by how they manage US-China competition and he takes this seriously
- says US will not trade away progress on transnational issues with china for something that's not in interests of American people
- US not seeking specific outcomes or agreements from Biden-Xi call, but broad, strategic discussion about how to manage the competition
- Biden and Xi had "a broad, strategic discussion"
- "discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge"
- Biden "underscored the United States' enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific"
"discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict"